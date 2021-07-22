Slightly less hazy, but still hot and humid

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our haze is hanging on at least a little bit out there this afternoon, but the heat will certainly stick around for longer than that.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Some haze will still be with us heading into the afternoon, though a bit less than the past couple of days. Despite this, we’ll still see mostly sunny skies heading into the evening and mostly clear skies overnight. Lows tonight settle down into the middle and upper 80s.

Same old, same old for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, featuring a little bit of that ever-present haze we’ve been dealing with. Temperatures climb ever higher as we flirt with 90° or so for Friday afternoon. We’ll continue with mostly clear skies overnight as lows get down to about 70° or so.

A Similar Looking Weekend

What else to say that hasn’t already been said? Our stagnant pattern continues right on into the weekend. A mix of sun and clouds each day, a miniscule chance for a stray storm with highs in the lower 90s. Models have been hinting that rain could arrive earlier into Sunday afternoon, but I’m not quite buying them yet. Overnights stay mostly clear and mild near 70°.

Some relief for the Work Week

Models also all indicate the potential for daily scattered showers and storms returning to break up the monotony into early next week. That’ll knock temperatures back a little bit into the upper 80s, but still very much a summer-like pattern.

