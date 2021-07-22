Advertisement

School district pays for student’s school supplies

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - As the back to school shopping list racks up with things from markers to things not on the list like clothes-- parents like Brittany Berry, who is a mom of two boys and a teacher at Prichard Elementary School in Carter County, end up shopping for more than what they originally bargained for.

“At minimum $25 to $30 per child. You can get them everything on the list they need, but I always end up spending way more than that,” Berry said.

However, thanks to Federal ESSER funding, the district is erasing a significant chunk off that list.

“The essential things that they need to be successful are going to be provided for them, so no one has to go out and spend anything,” Superintendent Dr. Ronnie Dotson said.

Each school in Carter County will receive $200 per student to pay for the materials they use in the classroom, such as pens, pencils, folders, paper and tissues.

“I can focus on getting their school clothes and school shoes and everything that they need and of course we would’ve found a way to make it happen, mommy’s and families always do. It was a relief,” Berry said.

As a teacher, Berry says every year there’s always a student who shows up empty handed.

So, she goes the extra mile and pays for their supplies out of her own pocket, or passes out any extras she already has.

“Everybody is gonna be coming in on the same playing field this year and I think that’s awesome because first day jitters are bad enough,” Berry said.

When supplies get low or run out, the funding will take care of the restock as well.

Items not included in the free supplies are backpacks, lunch bags, and water bottles.

