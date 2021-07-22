Police: Laurel County man arrested for attempting to murder daughters boyfriend, neighbor injured in altercation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing serious charges, including attempted murder, following a early morning altercation in Laurel County.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials posted about the arrest on their Facebook page.

Early Thursday, deputies were called to investigate a double shooting at a home on Old Way Road in Eastern Laurel County.

When they arrived and started an investigation, police discovered Jeffrey Smith, 50, of London, allegedly fired a gun in the direction of his daughter and her boyfriend. The boyfriend, who was not identified, returned fire.

Police say the boyfriend was shot several times and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

During the shooting, we’re told a person living nearby was hit and also injured. That unnamed victim was taken to the London-Corbin Airport and flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Smith was taken into custody. He is charged with attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

