Medal of Honor recipient teaching others about being a hero

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Army Specialist and Medal of Honor recipient, Kyle White, is helping shape future heroes at the Congressional Medal of Honor Character Development Training Day in Knoxville.

The day dedicated to training teachers on how to inspire students through the core values that embody the Medal of Honor.

White risked his life to save his fellow serviceman and Afghan soldiers during an ambush back on November 9, 2007.

“I knew if I was out there he would do the same thing for me,” White said.

Even while he was hurt, the 20-year-old saved a life, attempted to save another and is credited with providing crucial information to stop the attack.

“I knew by the amount of fire and the amount of wounded we already had that I was going to die,” White said. “and for me, it was saying If I’m going to die I’m going to help everyone I can until that happens.”

White, who is a third generation solider, was awarded the medal of honor for his heroism.

“It was told to me before that day that the medal wears heavy and I didn’t understand what that meant but that day when President Obama was putting the medal around my neck and I’m looking at Gold star family members whose family members were killed in action that day,” White said. “I immediately understood what that meant and for me over the years I understand that it’s a responsibility to be a recipient.”

There are 69 living recipients of the Medal of Honor. The goal is to keep the group small with no need to welcome new inductees. However, the hope is that the new generation stands for its values.

White will be meeting with East Tennessee teachers on July 22 for character development training to teach them skills to pass along to their students.

