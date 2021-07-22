Laurel County in the red zone, sees an increase in vaccine demand

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases because of the Delta variant.

This has pushed Laurel County back into the red zone, this means the county had more than 25 case per 100 thousand people.

Laurel County Health Department Executive Director, Mark Hensley, said the county had nearly 20 cases a day but just a few months ago it saw just two or three per day.

Hensley added 31 percent of the county is fully vaccinated and more than 60 percent of people older than 65 are fully vaccinated. The county saw 170 cases in the past seven days of new COVID-19 cases and 15 of those were breakthrough cases, but the symptoms are not serious.

A student from Corbin High School said he wanted to get the vaccine so he could play sports.

“That is very much true. We want to get through the season and win a state championship, and not have to worry about this,” said Franklin West.

Hensley told WYMT recent cases is causing more people to get a vaccine, especially with school starting back in the fall.

