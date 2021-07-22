The Laurel Co. Correctional Center is one of the only self-sufficient facilities to date

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It takes millions of taxpayer dollars to operate county jails across the state... except for the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The people of Laurel County were skeptical at first, but Laurel County Jailer, Jamie Mosley, was confident in his plan. With severe overcrowding in the older facility, Mosley proposed that a completely self-sufficient correctional center be built to take care of this issue and to also help the community.

That idea is now a reality. Thanks to funding from the United States Marshal Service and a daily per diem to house state and federal inmates as well as inmates from Tennessee, the facility is a success. The correctional facility now has more beds than inmates and they were able to reallocate the funds that would have been used toward the jail to cover other things throughout the community.

Mosley said he has several people to thank: “without the support of the community and the fiscal court... this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Mosley adds although this model isn’t possible for every jail out there, he hopes to impact other facilities and help them evolve to the same level of operation.

