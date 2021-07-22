Hazy conditions play a big role in our forecast for the next couple of days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The smoke from the western wildfires will continue to keep us cooler for another day or two, but the heat is building in just in time for the weekend.

Today and Tonight

I feel like a broken record with this forecast, but it’s basically turning into a carbon copy of yesterday for today. Look for dense fog in spots this morning, along with some hazy conditions that will probably block out some of the sun at times. Highs should climb into the low to mid-80s and the haze will start to back off some the later into the day we get giving way to mainly sunny skies.

Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies and temps will drop into the low to mid-60s for lows.

Extended Forecast

While we continue our daily rain chances, I don’t see we see a whole lot in the extended forecast. I’m not going to take it out and I do think we will see some better chances early next week, but I’m still not sold on them either. The haze will continue to play a role in our temperatures too. The less direct sunlight that makes it to the surface, the bigger the chance for lower temperatures. That being said, the heat is about to crank up, at least based on the models.

We should be in the upper 80s on Friday and low 90s through the weekend. Next week is more of the day with an extended stretch of hot weather with highs running close to our just above the 90-degree mark through next Thursday, at least. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds as well.

