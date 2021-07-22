Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases again on Thursday

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.(Source: WLEX)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon with new guidelines for counties in the red zone, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office reported more than 900 new COVID-19 cases again on Thursday, after nearly the same amount Wednesday and more than 1,000 on Tuesday.

The governor announced 933 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 473,203.

220 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

423 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 124 in the ICU. 50 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate climbed more than 0.5% on Thursday, bringing it to 6.63%. Gov. Beshear also announced two deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,308.

7,086,628 tests have been administered thus far. As of Thursday, 14 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including Clay, Floyd, Jackson, Laurel, Letcher, and Whitley counties here in Eastern Kentucky.

At least 2,256,171 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

