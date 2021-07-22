Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.(Source: Hard Rock Stadium)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating armed robbery in Pike County
Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Covid-19 positivity rate now more than 6% in Kentucky
A coal tipple being demolished caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Logan County.
Inactive coal tipple catches fire
COVID-19 Current Incident Rate per 100K
Big Sandy region experiencing increase in COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated patients
Medical professionals warning parents about "dry scooping" challenge
Cincinnati Children’s warns about dangerous ‘dry scooping’ TikTok challenge

Latest News

Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival
PPD
Floyd County man facing animal cruelty charges following shoplifting incident - 4:30 pm
Central Ky. school districts weighing virtual learning options for upcoming year
Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House...
Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections