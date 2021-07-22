Advertisement

Former Rep. Charles Booker making stops in EKY as part of senate campaign

Charles Booker (Source: Kayla Vanover, WAVE 3 News)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Representative Charles Booker will be making two campaign stops in our region Thursday evening.

These stops will mark his first visit to the mountains since announcing his run against Sen. Rand Paul in next year’s senate race.

At 4:30 p.m., Booker plans to meet with coal miners to discuss “critical issues facing the future of Kentucky’s economy”. At 5 p.m., he will hold a community meeting to talk about a host of issues.

Both events will take place on the 2nd floor of the Pike County Courthouse at 146 Main Street in Pikeville.

