Advertisement

Family shares photos of Wise County deputy recovering from stabbing

Photo Courtesy: Kerrigan Robinson/WJHL
Photo Courtesy: Kerrigan Robinson/WJHL(WJHL)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJHL) — A Wise County sheriff’s deputy continues to recover after he was stabbed last weekend.

Deputy Robert Robinson was stabbed during an incident Saturday. Authorities say a 16-year-old boy stabbed Robinson before the deputy fatally shot the teenager.

The county offered to help pay to house the deputy’s family in Johnson City while he was being treated at Johnson City Medical Center.

Family members shared photos of Robinson with CBS affiliate WJHL on Wednesday.

The teen’s body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating armed robbery in Pike County
A coal tipple being demolished caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Logan County.
Inactive coal tipple catches fire
Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Covid-19 positivity rate now more than 6% in Kentucky
Video surveillance shows a man, later identified as Tannon Keathley, shooting toward a home in...
ATV driver who shot at a home arrested in Floyd County
Medical professionals warning parents about "dry scooping" challenge
Cincinnati Children’s warns about dangerous ‘dry scooping’ TikTok challenge

Latest News

Hazy conditions play a big role in our forecast for the next couple of days
Money
Virginia expected to receive $530 million from opioid distributors, manufacturer
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility injures 10
The aftermath of an explosion at the Dippin' Dots facility in Paducah, Ky.
VIDEO: Explosion aftermath at Dippin' Dots facility in Paducah, Ky.