Advertisement

Death threats target school officials over plan to move Hoskins Cemetery

By Lexington-Herald Leader and WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (Lexington-Herald Leader/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating death threats directed at Clay County school officials.

It comes amid plans to move the more than 100-year-old Hoskins Cemetery.

The Lexington-Herald Leader reports the superintendent and school board chairman have received threatening emails.

An attorney for the Clay County Board of Education (BOE) said other school officials have received emails that were not directly threatening.

“We can’t afford not to address a threat,” attorney Sharon Allen said.

The BOE owns the land where the cemetery sits.

You can see WYMT’s coverage of the plan to move the cemetery here and here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating armed robbery in Pike County
A coal tipple being demolished caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Logan County.
Inactive coal tipple catches fire
Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Covid-19 positivity rate now more than 6% in Kentucky
Video surveillance shows a man, later identified as Tannon Keathley, shooting toward a home in...
ATV driver who shot at a home arrested in Floyd County
Medical professionals warning parents about "dry scooping" challenge
Cincinnati Children’s warns about dangerous ‘dry scooping’ TikTok challenge

Latest News

Hazy conditions play a big role in our forecast for the next couple of days
Photo Courtesy: Kerrigan Robinson/WJHL
Family shares photos of Wise County deputy recovering from stabbing
Money
Virginia expected to receive $530 million from opioid distributors, manufacturer
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility injures 10