Death threats target school officials over plan to move Hoskins Cemetery

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (Lexington-Herald Leader/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating death threats directed at Clay County school officials.

It comes amid plans to move the more than 100-year-old Hoskins Cemetery.

The Lexington-Herald Leader reports the superintendent and school board chairman have received threatening emails.

An attorney for the Clay County Board of Education (BOE) said other school officials have received emails that were not directly threatening.

“We can’t afford not to address a threat,” attorney Sharon Allen said.

The BOE owns the land where the cemetery sits.

You can see WYMT’s coverage of the plan to move the cemetery here and here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.