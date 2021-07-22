Advertisement

Cawood Ledford and Union College Boys & Girls Clubs visit WYMT

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here at WYMT, we’ve had many visitors walk through our doors, but today we welcomed several smiling faces from the area.

The Cawood Ledford and Union College Boys & Girls Clubs took a tour of WYMT Wednesday, July 21st. Here, they got to see the studios, meet some staff, and learn more about how everything runs behind the scenes.

“They were all really excited because most of our kids get to watch WYMT in their homes,” Harlan Boys & Girls Club Unit Director, Rene Cornette. “And coming off of COVID, they’ve not been able to do a lot of field trips, so my focus for summer camps this summer have been just letting them have experiences and things that would enrich their lives that they’ve not been able to do.”

Cornette added that she is thankful to end this year’s summer camp on such a high note.

