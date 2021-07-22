Advertisement

Applications open for Virginia’s Beehive Distribution Program

(Generic Picture Source: Pixabay)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Here’s a golden opportunity If you want to give Mother Nature a boost and help some honeybees in your backyard.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting applications for its Beehive Distribution Program until August 4.

The program provides equipment for the construction of new beehives. Virginians who are 18 years of age or older at the time an application is submitted are eligible to receive up to three beehive units per year.

Recipients will be selected at random this sweet deal.

Click here to learn more.

