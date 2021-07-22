Advertisement

$75M invested to help renovate Ky. vocational schools

Eligible Kentucky vocational schools can apply for up to $10 million for renovations. (Source:...
Eligible Kentucky vocational schools can apply for up to $10 million for renovations. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A commission is now accepting applications for $75 million grants for vocational school upgrades.

It’s part of Governor Andy Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan.

The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission is accepting applications for the grants.

“Vocational schools play a crucial role preparing our people for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Governor Beshear. “My administration will always put education first, and that includes making sure our school facilities have the structural upgrades and technology needed to serve our students into the future.”

Eligible schools can apply for up to $10 million for renovations.

Applications will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13.

The application was sent to individual districts that qualify for the funding pool. Funding will be awarded by the SFCC on September 1.

According to Beshear’s office, Local Area Vocational Education Centers that are district-operated career and technical centers and included in district facility plans are eligible to apply for funding to cover the cost of renovations, which include updating, expanding, repairing, replacing or rebuilding a structure.

Each district may receive no more than one funding award.

Applicants will be scored on the following criteria:

  • Age of current vocational education facility
  • Financial need
  • Enrollment in job creation and training programs as a percentage of total district enrollment
  • Unemployment rate by county as of May 2021
  • Quality of the planning and district facility plan

Applications and other documentation should be emailed to Chelsey.Couch@ky.gov before the August 13 deadline, and mailed to 700 Louisville Road, Carriage House, Frankfort, Ky.

Incomplete applications will not be considered for funding.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police From left to right, Detective of the Year, Michael...
Two Eastern Kentucky troopers recognized during annual awards ceremony
Governor Beshear announces nearly 1000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases again on Thursday
Dr. Stack discusses recommendations for counties in the red zone on Kentucky’s COVID-19 map
Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day

Latest News

Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center...
Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center - 11:00 p.m.
North Fork Music Festival kicks off Friday, continues Saturday - 11:00 p.m.
North Fork Music Festival kicks off Friday, continues Saturday - 11:00 p.m.
Blood shortage: WYMT and Kentucky Blood Center team up for donation drive - 11:00 p.m.
Blood shortage: WYMT and Kentucky Blood Center team up for donation drive - 11:00 p.m.
Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center
Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center
When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use...
Vaccinated Bourbon Co. mother may have asymptomatic COVID-19 case