W.Va. Air National Guard participates in training exercise

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Air National Guard took part in a training exercise Wednesday.

It happened at the McLaughlin Air National Guard Base Yeager Field in Charleston.

The training event is called Sentry Storm 2021. It happens every year and brings together several branches for one mission, including Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Air Force Reserves, Navy, Air Force and Civil Air Patrol units.

Airmen and soldiers practiced how to react to an attack by preparing the plane and bring injured patients.

National Guard officials say it’s important for members of different branches to know how to work together.

The training has been going on all week long across different places in West Virginia, including Logan and Martinsburg.

