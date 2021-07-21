West Virginian Homer Hickam helped inspire Blue Origin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A little bit of West Virginia inspiration was in the sky as Blue Origin’s capsule took its suborbital journey Tuesday.

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has said that the movie “October Sky” inspired him to push forward on his plans for space travel to the next level.

“October Sky” is a movie based on West Virginia Native Homer Hickam’s book “Rocket Boys.”

Hickam is an author, a NASA Engineer and a veteran of the Vietnam War.

The Coalwood, West Virginia native said that he has done consulting with Blue Origin ahead of the flight.

In an interview on the WSAZ Now Desk Tuesday night, Hickam said he was happy that the launch was a success. You can watch the entire interview here.

Hickam’s newest book “Don’t Blow Yourself Up” will be released Oct. 19.

