Advertisement

Virginia Lottery reports record profits

Governor Northam accepted a ceremonial check for $765 million in lottery profits to be used in...
Governor Northam accepted a ceremonial check for $765 million in lottery profits to be used in K-12 programs.(Credit: Virginia Lottery (WHSV))
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall handed Governor Ralph Northam an oversized check featuring oversized returns.

“$765 million dollars for Virginia’s public schools,” Hall told the governor Wednesday afternoon.

Lottery sales were up more than 50%, from $2.1 billion in Fiscal Year ’20 to $3.3 billion in Fiscal Year ’21.

The popularity of online ilottery games was responsible for a large share of the increase, Hall said, and so was the lack of competition when the pandemic shut down other forms of gambling.

“So for a consumer that chooses to engage in gaming we were about the only game in town,” Hall said.

Virginia Lottery Board Chairman Ferhan Hamid praised the results and the work of lottery employees.

“These are incredible numbers,” Hamid said during the meeting. “And to do it in a time when people were working from home and there’s a pandemic, and then coming back to the office is really, is really remarkable.”

While celebrating record lottery revenues the state also took another step toward casino gambling on Wednesday.

The Lottery Board gave tentative approval to permanent casino regulations.

500 pages of regulations now go to the governor for his approval, and more public input will follow.

But the board could be ready to award licenses for casinos in Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth and Norfolk sometime next summer.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating armed robbery in Pike County
A coal tipple being demolished caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Logan County.
Inactive coal tipple catches fire
Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Covid-19 positivity rate now more than 6% in Kentucky
Video surveillance shows a man, later identified as Tannon Keathley, shooting toward a home in...
ATV driver who shot at a home arrested in Floyd County
Medical professionals warning parents about "dry scooping" challenge
Cincinnati Children’s warns about dangerous ‘dry scooping’ TikTok challenge

Latest News

Money
Virginia expected to receive $530 million from opioid distributors, manufacturer
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility injures 10
The aftermath of an explosion at the Dippin' Dots facility in Paducah, Ky.
VIDEO: Explosion aftermath at Dippin' Dots facility in Paducah, Ky.
Ten people were injured in an explosion at a Dippin' Dots facility in Paducah, Kentucky on...
Dippin' Dots, CEO respond after explosion at Paducah facility
Wednesday night doctors and nurses in eastern Kentucky were honored for their work to save lives.
Gov. Beshear honors frontline healthcare workers in eastern Kentucky