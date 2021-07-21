Advertisement

UK softball commit pitches relief for Italy’s Olympic opening loss to USA

Kentucky Softball signee Alexia Lacatena qualifies for Olympics
Kentucky Softball signee Alexia Lacatena qualifies for Olympics
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOKYO (WYMT) - Before taking the field as a Wildcat, UK softball signee Alexia Lacatena tossed some pitches at the Olympics.

Lacatena, who is set to start her UK career this spring, came in as a relief pitcher for Italy in the bottom of the 5th inning of their 2-0 loss to Team USA Wednesday.

Through two innings, Lacatena allowed one hit while striking out one, allowing no earned runs.

Italy and Lacatena will face Australia on Thursday. Team USA, among the leaders of the Olympic group with a win, will face Canada Thursday.

