Southern Kentucky lawmaker explains controversial tweet

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A state representative from Southern Kentucky is facing criticism over a controversial tweet.

In the tweet that has since been deleted, Rep. Regina Huff (R-Williamsburg) compares Dr. Anthony Fauci to 1970s cult leader Jim Jones, who was responsible for the death of hundreds in the Guyanese rainforest in 1978.

Rep. Huff tells us that her tweet was misrepresented.

She chairs the House Education Committee and says she’s concerned about more mandates coming down and impacting school children.

“The purpose of the tweet was whether you’re mandated for good or evil...there are still outcomes,” Rep. Huff said.

She posted the tweet and quickly deleted it. It showed cult leader Jim Jones on one side and Dr. Anthony Fauci on the other. The Louisville Courier-Journal first reported about the tweet and Rep. Huff says what has happened since has been misrepresented.

“My intent of the tweet was the juxtaposition of the two,” Rep. Huff explained. “Whether you are controlling for good or evil, it can still have outcomes that are evil. That was the only purpose of the tweet.”

This all comes as there has been a lot of debate and speculation on whether children will have to wear masks in schools this fall.

Rep. Huff says she’s concerned about more mandates and more controlling actions by others.

“I want people to thing about that in terms of mandating masks on our children. When there is evidence that preschool children aren’t even spreaders. To be led out of fear,” Rep. Huff said.

Rep. Huff also represents an area that is seeing low vaccination rates or vaccination hesitancy. She says she isn’t against vaccines or masks.

“I think that a parent should have that decision to mask your child,” she said. “Absolutely.”

Huff said she deleted the tweet simply because of the vulgar comments that followed.

We reached out to the Kentucky Education Association and other education-related groups for comment but they did not respond.

