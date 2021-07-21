Advertisement

Smoke from western wildfires brings thick haze to Kentucky skies

As we’ve noticed over the last few days, hazy skies have increased across the Commonwealth....
As we’ve noticed over the last few days, hazy skies have increased across the Commonwealth. It’s due to wildfire smoke traveling from parts of Canada and from western states.(Steve Blevins)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we’ve noticed over the last few days, hazy skies have increased across the Commonwealth.

It’s due to wildfire smoke traveling from parts of Canada and from western states.

You’ve likely heard the old adage about red “skies in the morning, sailors take warning,” but this week we don’t have to worry about a big storm coming, instead, our vibrant sunrises and sunsets are due to wildfire smoke.

As you can see from these satellite images, a veil of smoke has stretched all the way from the east coast of the United States to the west:

This smoke is from several fires not only in western parts of the US but western Canada as well.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are a total of 83 large fire incidents burning across the nation that have burned nearly 1.3 million acres of land.

All of this wildfire smoke gets lifted high up in the atmosphere and then the jet stream carries it east and ends up into our region causing milky white skies as well as vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

Now, there is a downside to all of this as well, as smoke continues to spread across the U.S., it has been causing air quality issues that have been moderate to unhealthy and that can affect anyone with asthma or other sensitivity issues.

According to smoke model forecasts, this wildfire smoke is expected to stay around our region for the next few days.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Victim’s name released in deadly Bell County crash
Video surveillance shows a man, later identified as Tannon Keathley, shooting toward a home in...
ATV driver who shot at a home arrested in Floyd County
Governor Beshear announces more than 1000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday
A plane had to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County Monday Night.
Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues
Pikeville Police warn of possible phone scam to lure victims out of their home

Latest News

The interior temperature of a car can go from comfortable 70's to triple digits in minutes...
Hot weather: Police warn against leaving children, pets in hot cars
‘It’s a part of Hazard’ : Mother Goose set to take flight over Hazard again
‘It’s a part of Hazard’ : Mother Goose set to take flight over Hazard again
Arkansas group to start opioid-deaths state database
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announces agreement with opioid companies
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating armed robbery in Pike County
Tickets and Show will be at Willard & Lucy Kinzer Theater in the Mountain Arts Center (MAC), in...
Show stopping illusionist Jason Bishop to bring magic to the MAC