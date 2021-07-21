Advertisement

Show stopping illusionist Jason Bishop to bring magic to the MAC

Tickets and Show will be at Willard & Lucy Kinzer Theater in the Mountain Arts Center (MAC), in Prestonsburg, KY(Mountain Arts Center)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Illusionist Jason Bishop will bring his sleight-of-hand tricks to the Willard & Lucy Kinzer Theater in the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) this August.

The Jason Bishop Magic Show will be Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. The ticket prices are $25 for the lower level and $20 for the upper level. They can be purchased by visiting the outside windows of the MAC box office, by calling 888-MAC-ARTS, or by clicking macarts.com.

Bishop is an international award-winning illusionist who was the youngest person to win the Magician’s Alliance of Eastern States Stage Award and one of the youngest people to compete in the Society of American Magicians World-Class competition.

