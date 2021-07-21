Advertisement

Protesters clash outside President Biden’s town hall in Cincinnati

Both sides of the political spectrum made their voices heard on Wednesday.
Protesters gather outside a union training facility on Cincinnati's West Side as President...
Protesters gather outside a union training facility on Cincinnati's West Side as President Biden arrives for a tour.(Cara Owsley/The Enquirer)
By Mike Schell and Kody Fisher
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Protesters from opposite sides of the political spectrum greeted President Joe Biden as he rolled into Cincinnati’s West Side on Wednesday.

Outside a union-backed electrical training facility that the president toured, protesters gathered to hold Biden to campaign promises on the environment.

>> Biden tours electricians training facility on Cincy stop, says unions ‘built middle class’

Other protesters assembled near Mount Saint Joseph University, where CNN’s town hall was held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The protesters numbering held signs declaring support for former President Donald Trump, whom Biden beat in the 2020 general election.

“I’m here because right is right, and wrong is wrong,” Shirley Richardson said Wednesday afternoon, “and I’m here to stand up for what is right for America.”

Michelle Smith questions the veracity of Biden’s religious beliefs.

“He’s supposed to be Catholic,” she said. “I don’t understand how you can be Catholic and be a Democrat, which supports the pro-choice movement.”

On the same grounds, Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati called it “unacceptable” for the Catholic-affiliated university to host a town hall meeting for Biden.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

