Prestonsburg City Council appoints new Chief of Police

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In a special called meeting Monday night, the Prestonsburg City Council officially appointed a new Chief of Police to replace retiring Chief Larry Woods.

Captain Randy Woods was appointed to fill the position.

Randy Woods began his career with the Prestonsburg Police Department before becoming a trooper with Kentucky State Police. He spent 22 years with KSP as a trooper with KSP Post 9 in Pikeville, a Squad Sergeant with both Post 9 and Post 1 in Mayfield, a supervisor of the Detective Squad at Post 9 and retired as a Sergeant in the Driver’s Testing Branch.

Woods returned to Prestonsburg PD following his retirement from Kentucky State Police and worked as a School Resource Officer, a Patrolman, and a Detective before he was promoted to Captain in September 2020.

