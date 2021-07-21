New ‘wayfinding’ signs to line downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you take a visit through downtown Hazard, you will find new “wayfinding signs.”

In a Facebook post, City of Hazard officials said they are excited to see the signs going up downtown.

InVision Hazard wrote a grant for the new signs, a Facebook post said. Officials thanked Community and Economic Development Initaiti1ve of Kentucky for making the grant available.

