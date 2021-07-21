New ‘wayfinding’ signs to line downtown Hazard
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you take a visit through downtown Hazard, you will find new “wayfinding signs.”
In a Facebook post, City of Hazard officials said they are excited to see the signs going up downtown.
InVision Hazard wrote a grant for the new signs, a Facebook post said. Officials thanked Community and Economic Development Initaiti1ve of Kentucky for making the grant available.
You can see more below:
