New ‘wayfinding’ signs to line downtown Hazard

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you take a visit through downtown Hazard, you will find new “wayfinding signs.”

In a Facebook post, City of Hazard officials said they are excited to see the signs going up downtown.

InVision Hazard wrote a grant for the new signs, a Facebook post said. Officials thanked Community and Economic Development Initaiti1ve of Kentucky for making the grant available.

