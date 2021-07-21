Milwaukee Bucks win first NBA title in 50 years

MILWAUKEE (WYMT) - The Milwaukee Bucks can call themselves world champions for the first time since 1971.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 to clinch the NBA Finals, winning the series 4-2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 49 points and 14 rebounds. He averaged 35 points per game throughout series.

Former Kentucky product Devin Booker finished with 19 points, going 0 for 5 from three-point range.

Antetokounmpo was named MVP.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.