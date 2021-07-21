Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks win first NBA title in 50 years

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to a basket against the Phoenix Suns...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Milwaukee won 120-100. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By WYMT Sports
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WYMT) - The Milwaukee Bucks can call themselves world champions for the first time since 1971.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 to clinch the NBA Finals, winning the series 4-2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 49 points and 14 rebounds. He averaged 35 points per game throughout series.

Former Kentucky product Devin Booker finished with 19 points, going 0 for 5 from three-point range.

Antetokounmpo was named MVP.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was in a state of decay.
Kentucky State Police discover body in Knott County
A plane had to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County Monday Night.
Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues
KSP: Victim’s name released in deadly Bell County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to get vaccinated in fight against COVID-19 delta variant
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: KY LRC Committee Meetings YouTube
EKY lawmaker questions UK VP about checkerboard design during legislative hearing
Mark Stoops talks at SEC Media Days
Mark Stoops talks program, injuries and more at SEC Media Days
Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz suspended
ISAIAH JACKSON
Isaiah Jackson invited to NBA Draft Green Room