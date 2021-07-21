Advertisement

McConnell urges Americans: ‘Get vaccinated’ as cases spike

Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell(WYMT)
By LISA MASCARO
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP/WYMT) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is imploring unvaccinated Americans to take the COVID-19 shot.

He issued a stark and grave warning Tuesday that the U.S. risks a repeat of last year’s caseloads if people refuse to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Speaking at the U.S. Capitol, McConnell urged Americans to ignore the “demonstrably bad advice” coming from pundits and others against the vaccines. “Get vaccinated,” he said at his weekly news conference.

A childhood polio survivor, McConnell has been one of the most outspoken members of the Republican Party in urging vaccinations to stop the COVID-19 virus.

