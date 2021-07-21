Logan leaders ask public to help develop plan to shape the city’s future

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Leaders in the City of Logan are working on a comprehensive plan that will work as a roadmap for revitalization.

City officials say they will be working with a consulting team of GAI Consultant’s Community Solutions Group and Compass Point Planning to advise on and facilitate development.

The goal of the project called “Our Logan WV Our Future” is to help the city reach short-term and long-term goals for the next five to ten years.

After completion of the comprehensive plan, City leadership intends to explore and adopt appropriate zoning within strategic locations in Logan to attract future business, investment, and grant opportunities in the community and to provide assurance to existing investments in the community.

In order for the city to consider adopting zoning, West Virginia state law requires the city to adopt a comprehensive plan.

Officials say the comprehensive plan will ‘assess and outline strategies addressing public realm improvements, tourism, recreation, development, blight, transportation and growth opportunities in an effort to stimulate further economic development and outline potential strategies to stabilize and revitalize Logan’s urban core.’

Leaders are asking for feedback from residents and business owners. They are encouraging neighbors to help in the creation of the plan.

