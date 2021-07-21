Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect accused of armed robbery

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office need your help to find a suspect they say armed a store at knifepoint.

Around 9:45 p.m., deputies say a man entered a business in the southern part of Laurel County. He stole several items and left. When confronted by employees, the suspect pulled a knife and threated them. He then ran from the store.

If you can identify this man, deputies ask you to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or Laurel Dispatch at (606) 878-7000. You can also message the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

