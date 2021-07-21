Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect accused of armed robbery

This man is accused of armed robbery at an establishment in the southern part of Laurel County...
This man is accused of armed robbery at an establishment in the southern part of Laurel County Tuesday evening.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office need your help to find a suspect they say armed a store at knifepoint.

Around 9:45 p.m., deputies say a man entered a business in the southern part of Laurel County. He stole several items and left. When confronted by employees, the suspect pulled a knife and threated them. He then ran from the store.

If you can identify this man, deputies ask you to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or Laurel Dispatch at (606) 878-7000. You can also message the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was in a state of decay.
Kentucky State Police discover body in Knott County
A plane had to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County Monday Night.
Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues
KSP: Victim’s name released in deadly Bell County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to get vaccinated in fight against COVID-19 delta variant
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County

Latest News

Football season is almost here, and fans are excited to finally be filling Kroger Field again....
Lexington business owners look ahead to how football season will impact revenue
Randy Woods was appointed and sworn in as the City of Prestonsburg's new Chief of Police on...
Prestonsburg City Council appoints new Chief of Police
EVICTIONS COMING SOON?
Eviction notices could come for some renters as moratorium set to expire
Put a mental pause on COVID and think about some other diseases we have struggled with like...
Many children behind on routine vaccines