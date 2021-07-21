Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect accused of armed robbery
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office need your help to find a suspect they say armed a store at knifepoint.
Around 9:45 p.m., deputies say a man entered a business in the southern part of Laurel County. He stole several items and left. When confronted by employees, the suspect pulled a knife and threated them. He then ran from the store.
If you can identify this man, deputies ask you to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or Laurel Dispatch at (606) 878-7000. You can also message the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.