KSP investigating armed robbery in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pike County received a called about an armed robbery on Monday.

Investigators said one man was shot on Sycamore Road. An investigation said multiple people were trying to remove property from a home on Sycamore Road .

Police said during the robbery, the victim, Bill Thomas suffered a gunshot wound.

Police added that one person fired “several” shots towards Thomas while endangering the lives of the others inside of the home, including a 7-month-old baby.

Troopers said Billy Adkins is charged with one county first-degree robbery and was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Police are searching for other people who they believed to be involved in the robbery and say additional arrests are pending.

