InVision Hazard hosting Passport to Hazard, donut eating contest included

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Passport to Hazard features small businesses, organizations and nonprofits in Hazard and Perry County.

InVision Hazard is hosting Passport to Hazard on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Participants will pick up a ‘Passport’ booklet at the welcome tent at the Appalachian Arts Station.

You will have the chance to have fun at the fair and interact with the booths on Main Street.

If your booklet is fully stamped by all the partners, you will be entered to win a large gift basket that will be announced at the North Fork Music Festival.

There will also be a Pantry Shelf donut eating contest during the event.

