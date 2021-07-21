Advertisement

‘I don’t know what to do’: Some Kentuckians still struggling to get unemployment benefits

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than a year into the pandemic, some Kentuckians say they are still waiting for unemployment money.

“We’re lost, we can’t... you know, they owe us money. We have families. We worked during the pandemic and been off for a few weeks and we are struggling. No money and we can’t get a hold of anybody,” Bruce Lovins told us in February, when he said the state owed him $3,600 in unemployment.

Now, he’s still facing the same issues. He says he got some of his money, but not all of it.

“We’ve continued trying to get ahold of these people. State representatives, just everybody I can reach out to. You can’t get ahold of anybody, they won’t return your phone calls, won’t return your emails. You just can’t. It’s just ridiculous,” Lovins said.

We reached out to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for answers. A representative said staff members have worked overtime, up to 12-hour days, and even weekends trying to process claims.

They also said call center hours were recently extended. They went on to say the agency has received about 2.3 million unemployment insurance claims since March 2020 and paid out an estimated $6.3 billion in benefits.

Lovins said he calls several times a week, and still hasn’t gotten through. 16 months into the pandemic, he’s losing hope.

“I don’t have much faith in them anymore. I don’t know what to do,” Lovins said.

People can schedule in-person appointments at their nearest regional Kentucky Career Center locations. New appointments become available at 9:00 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Victim’s name released in deadly Bell County crash
Video surveillance shows a man, later identified as Tannon Keathley, shooting toward a home in...
ATV driver who shot at a home arrested in Floyd County
Governor Beshear announces more than 1000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday
Pikeville Police warn of possible phone scam to lure victims out of their home
A plane had to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County Monday Night.
Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues

Latest News

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility sends 10 to hospital
Cawood Ledford and Union College Boys & Girls Clubs visit WYMT
VR Heroes opens for business Friday, bringing a different reality to Pikeville's downtown area.
‘It’s an experience’: Pikeville business puts spin on reality
COVID-19 Current Incident Rate per 100K
Big Sandy region experiencing increase in COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated patients
When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use...
Louisville woman participates in Pfizer and BioNTech’s booster shot trial