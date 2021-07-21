Advertisement

Hot weather: Police warn against leaving children, pets in hot cars

The interior temperature of a car can go from comfortable 70's to triple digits in minutes...
The interior temperature of a car can go from comfortable 70's to triple digits in minutes during the summer.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warmer days are upon us in the Commonwealth and police warn leaving children and pets in hot cars is not just dangerous, it’s criminal.

“It only takes just minutes for a car to go from a comfortable 70 degrees to well over 120 degrees. Especially when the temperature outside is over 70 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Hazard Police Department Deputy Chief, James East.

This can cause serious harm to anyone, but especially young children, elderly dependents and animals.

“Unfortunately, every summer we get calls of either a child left in a car or an animal left in a car. When we get them, we respond accordingly,” said East.

Harm coming to the child or pet is what will lead to criminal charges. Those charges mainly come in two classifications, misdemeanor and felony.

“The difference between a misdemeanor charge and felony charge is mostly with intent, or the recklessness of it,” East added.

According to police, the recommendation to staying safe and avoiding charges is simple.

“Don’t leave your child in the car under any circumstances for any length of time,” he said.

Police add that if you see a child or an animal stuck in a hot car that you should call police. If the child appears to be in trouble, do whatever it takes to get the child to safety.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Victim’s name released in deadly Bell County crash
Video surveillance shows a man, later identified as Tannon Keathley, shooting toward a home in...
ATV driver who shot at a home arrested in Floyd County
Governor Beshear announces more than 1000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday
A plane had to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County Monday Night.
Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues
Pikeville Police warn of possible phone scam to lure victims out of their home

Latest News

‘It’s a part of Hazard’ : Mother Goose set to take flight over Hazard again
‘It’s a part of Hazard’ : Mother Goose set to take flight over Hazard again
Arkansas group to start opioid-deaths state database
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announces agreement with opioid companies
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating armed robbery in Pike County
Tickets and Show will be at Willard & Lucy Kinzer Theater in the Mountain Arts Center (MAC), in...
Show stopping illusionist Jason Bishop to bring magic to the MAC