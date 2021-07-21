Heat and humidity are back in the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Not that the heat and humidity ever really went away, but it’s our big headline now, as opposed to the previously interminable showers and storms.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure looks to stay in place, giving us yet another afternoon and evening of partly cloudy skies mixed with atmospheric smoke from wildfires across the west. Those won’t affect us too much, but it will give us haze and a pretty nice sunset. We’ll stay partly cloudy overnight as we head toward a low near 70°.

That smoke will continue to be with us as we see a mix of sun and clouds during the morning hours on Thursday until it begins to clear later in the day. Won’t hurt those high temperatures at all, though, as we finish up not far from 90° or so yet again. Can’t rule out a stray storm, but those will be very few and far between. Any storms will diminish back to partly cloudy skies overnight with a low near 70°.

Into the Weekend

More of the same for Friday and into the weekend, except our temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 80s for Friday afternoon and the lower 90s for both weekend days. We stay mostly dry, with only that very small chance for a stray storm...though a mix of sun and clouds will be the rule all three days. Nighttime temperatures stay mild, near 70° with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Into Early Next Week

Our next substantial chance for showers and storms looks to hold off until early next week, and that should help knock our temperatures back into the middle and upper 80s. And who knows...by that point, we just might need that rain by then!

