Hazy, hot and humid: Summer heat cranks up the thermostat

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the next couple of days will be warm, we could see an extended run of 90 degree or above temps in the coming days.

Today and Tonight

We’ll probably see some fog as you head out the door this morning. That’s a given these days. With all of the massive wildfires burning to our west, we’re starting to see some of that smoke drift our way. That is why the sky has looked a little hazy the last few days.

For the rest of the day, look for sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s and a stray chance for a passing shower or storm.

Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies as lows drop into the mid to upper 60s depending on where you are.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies with minimal rain chances will highlight the forecast starting on Thursday, but the closer we get to the weekend, the higher the temperature goes. We look to top out in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and make a run at 90 or above Friday all the way into next week. Lows will stay close to the 70-degree mark most nights.

Please take your heat precautions and stay as safe as possible if you have to spend long amounts of time outside. This will likely be one of the hottest stretches of weather we see all summer.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days.
Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days.(WYMT)

