Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff Thursday for two Kentucky lawmakers

Flags at state buildings lowered to honor two recently deceased legislators
American Flag (Photo)
American Flag (Photo)(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In honor of two state legislators who passed away this month, Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Sen. Tom Buford of Nicholasville passed away July 6 at age 72. He represented Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington counties, along with part of Fayette.

Rep. John “Bam” Carney of Campbellsville passed away July 17 at age 51. He represented Adair and Taylor counties. Rep. Carney will be interred Thursday in Campbellsville.

The U.S. Flag Code provides that a governor may lower the U.S. flag in the event of the death of a present or former official of the government of that state.

All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Additional flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police From left to right, Detective of the Year, Michael...
Two Eastern Kentucky troopers recognized during annual awards ceremony
Governor Beshear announces nearly 1000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases again on Thursday
Dr. Stack discusses recommendations for counties in the red zone on Kentucky’s COVID-19 map
Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day

Latest News

Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center...
Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center - 11:00 p.m.
North Fork Music Festival kicks off Friday, continues Saturday - 11:00 p.m.
North Fork Music Festival kicks off Friday, continues Saturday - 11:00 p.m.
Blood shortage: WYMT and Kentucky Blood Center team up for donation drive - 11:00 p.m.
Blood shortage: WYMT and Kentucky Blood Center team up for donation drive - 11:00 p.m.
Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center
Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center
When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use...
Vaccinated Bourbon Co. mother may have asymptomatic COVID-19 case