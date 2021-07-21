Fire at Logan County mine engulfs all 5 stories of the structure

STIRRAT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flames and smoke covered the Stirrat neighborhood Tuesday afternoon when a fire engulfed a structure at a nearby mine.

“We saw a bunch of black smoke, so I asked him to go up there and whenever he went up there we ended up seeing a bunch of flames,” said neighbor Nikki Spencer.

Spencer could not believe the fire at the mine site just past her home along state Route 44.

The fire is a situation Logan firefighters say they have seen before when mine structures are torn down using machines to cut thick metals.

“Using cutting torches on steel beams and you have that heat transfer and sometimes it gets places you don’t see then it will smolder until it is able to kick off,” said Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, Beckett said the crews working to tear down the mine had already made it out safely.

“Those buildings are old and they have to come down piece by piece, and it just happens sometimes,” Beckett said.

Beckett said the machines they use can catch ignite flammable objects, but workers followed the guidelines for working with these dangerous tools.

“We live just right here and the flames were right there, so yeah, we were worried,” Spencer said.

