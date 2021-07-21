Advertisement

Fire at Logan County mine engulfs all 5 stories of the structure

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STIRRAT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flames and smoke covered the Stirrat neighborhood Tuesday afternoon when a fire engulfed a structure at a nearby mine.

“We saw a bunch of black smoke, so I asked him to go up there and whenever he went up there we ended up seeing a bunch of flames,” said neighbor Nikki Spencer.

Spencer could not believe the fire at the mine site just past her home along state Route 44.

The fire is a situation Logan firefighters say they have seen before when mine structures are torn down using machines to cut thick metals.

“Using cutting torches on steel beams and you have that heat transfer and sometimes it gets places you don’t see then it will smolder until it is able to kick off,” said Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, Beckett said the crews working to tear down the mine had already made it out safely.

“Those buildings are old and they have to come down piece by piece, and it just happens sometimes,” Beckett said.

Beckett said the machines they use can catch ignite flammable objects, but workers followed the guidelines for working with these dangerous tools.

“We live just right here and the flames were right there, so yeah, we were worried,” Spencer said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police From left to right, Detective of the Year, Michael...
Two Eastern Kentucky troopers recognized during annual awards ceremony
Governor Beshear announces nearly 1000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases again on Thursday
Dr. Stack discusses recommendations for counties in the red zone on Kentucky’s COVID-19 map
Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day

Latest News

Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center...
Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center - 11:00 p.m.
North Fork Music Festival kicks off Friday, continues Saturday - 11:00 p.m.
North Fork Music Festival kicks off Friday, continues Saturday - 11:00 p.m.
Blood shortage: WYMT and Kentucky Blood Center team up for donation drive - 11:00 p.m.
Blood shortage: WYMT and Kentucky Blood Center team up for donation drive - 11:00 p.m.
Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center
Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center
When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use...
Vaccinated Bourbon Co. mother may have asymptomatic COVID-19 case