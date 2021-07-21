Advertisement

Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility sends 10 to hospital

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the explosion was at a building in the Dippin’ Dots production complex. That building is located on Industrial Drive.(Vick Patel/Paducah Drone)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An explosion was reported at Dippin’ Dots on Wednesday evening, July 21.

According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the explosion was at a building in the Dippin’ Dots production complex. That building is located on Industrial Drive.

She said a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen and there was an explosion.

Dippin’ Dots uses liquid nitrogen to freeze its ice cream into those well-known little dots.

Ten people were taken to area hospitals, all of them were able to get out of the building “under their own power.”

Police and crews are on scene and investigating the incident.

On Wednesday night, Dippin’ Dots issued the following statement:

“This is a terrible accident, which occurred at our contract manufacturing facility and did not involve our headquarters and ice cream production facility. At this moment, our focus is on the well-being of our fellow employees who were injured. They are foremost in our thoughts and prayers this evening. We are working with local officials and have contacted state and federal authorities in preparation for a complete investigation. We are grateful for the response of first responders who helped on many levels this afternoon.”

Dippin' Dots, LLC

Scott Fischer, CEO of Dippin’ Dots, issued a separate statement:

“My heart is with our employees, especially those injured in this afternoon’s terrible incident. I care deeply for our employees - they are family to me. Please join me in praying for our employees. Your support will be greatly appreciated by the Dippin’ Dots extended family during this difficult moment.”

Scott Fischer, CEO

Four people were hurt in an explosion in November 2019 at the facility.

