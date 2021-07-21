Advertisement

EKY lawmaker questions UK VP about checkerboard design during legislative hearing

Photo Courtesy: KY LRC Committee Meetings YouTube
Photo Courtesy: KY LRC Committee Meetings YouTube(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky lawmaker asked a University of Kentucky official a question that a lot of fans would like the answer to during a legislative hearing last week: What is your goal with the UK checkboard design moving forward?

During the Government Contract Review Committee meeting on Thursday, July 15th. UK Vice President of University Relations Tom Harris came before the committee to discuss a number of topics, including the renewal of a UK marketing contract.

During the back and forth, Rep. Adam Bowling, who represents the 87th District, which includes Harlan and Bell County, brought up the design, asking “Is that still their goal moving forward because, believe it or not? I know we kind of laugh at it, but I’ve had a lot of people that have reached out to me that aren’t a fan of becoming Checkerboard U.”

Bowling went on to add “I don’t know if you all have plans to look at that and maybe consult with them or talk with them about going a different direction. I know a lot of times now when I see new facilities, it’s actually implemented into the buildings themselves or the fields, or the turfs or whatnot, and it just may be something you all want to look at because I’ve gotten a lot of feedback.”

Harris replied, “Fair point. I’ll pass that along.”

You can watch the exchange between the two below:

