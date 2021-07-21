Covid-19 positivity rate now more than 6% in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Wednesday.

The governor announced 963 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 472,605.

181 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

380 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 115 in the ICU. 59 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is now 6.12%. Gov. Beshear also announced two deaths Wednesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,306.

7,074,857 tests have been administered thus far. As of Wednesday, ten of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including Clay, Laurel, and Whitley counties here in Eastern Kentucky.

At least 2,250,973 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

