Capital One lays off 145 remote workers in Virginia

Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to...
Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to receive a severance package, which includes retraining assistance and outplacement services.(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capital One announced the company has laid off approximately 145 remote workers in Virginia.

The company said it made the decision to take away the existing internal credit card outbound recoveries function to invest in new resources, tools, and technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Impacted employees were given at least 60 days’ notice and were encouraged to post for open positions across the company’s other locations.

“The decision wasn’t easy as we recognize the impact that this has on our fellow associates. We are fully committed to helping them through this change,” the company said.

Employees who will not be hired into another role within the company will be eligible to receive a severance package, which includes retraining assistance and outplacement services.

