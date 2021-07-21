Bill would ban discredited conversion therapy in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have introduced a proposal to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, a council liaison to the city’s LGBTQ Working Group, introduced the bill on Monday.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. Many people who have been through it say it deepened feelings of depression and increased thoughts of suicide.

