Advertisement

Bill would ban discredited conversion therapy in Charleston

Charleston, capital of West Virginia, is marked by the circle with the star on this map.
Charleston, capital of West Virginia, is marked by the circle with the star on this map.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have introduced a proposal to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, a council liaison to the city’s LGBTQ Working Group, introduced the bill on Monday.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. Many people who have been through it say it deepened feelings of depression and increased thoughts of suicide.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

KSP: Victim’s name released in deadly Bell County crash
Governor Beshear announces more than 1000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday
Video surveillance shows a man, later identified as Tannon Keathley, shooting toward a home in...
ATV driver who shot at a home arrested in Floyd County
A plane had to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County Monday Night.
Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues
Pikeville Police warn of possible phone scam to lure victims out of their home

Latest News

Generic image for hot weather.
Police: Man charged after leaving animal in hot car
Mitch McConnell
McConnell urges Americans: ‘Get vaccinated’ as cases spike
Former Vice President Joe Biden visits Parma Heights encouraging people to vote on Tuesday
President Joe Biden comes to Tri-State: What you need to know
New signs to line Downtown Hazard
New ‘wayfinding’ signs to line downtown Hazard