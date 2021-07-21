Advertisement

$2 million awarded towards water and sewer projects in Eastern Kentucky

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Congressman Hal Rogers and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell announced $2 million dollars will go towards improving clean water and wastewater systems for several counties in eastern Kentucky.

“This is another step to in to solving the long term goals of the water situations that we face,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander. “This is some more seed money into the development of that and it’s a also a project we’ve been working on down route 80 and this was also the seed money for that.”

A needed resource, Alexander said the future depends on.

“When you get into agriculture, when you get into healthcare, when you get into jobs and growth, it takes a lot of water and we see the issues that a lot of America is facing and it can be a great economic tool for us to say hey we have plenty of water, you can locate here and we can meet you’re needs,” he said.

As the projects begin, city leaders ask for patience.

“We’ve heard them. Since the mayor’s been on bored. He’s worked extremely well to see that we can serve the citizens of Perry County with adequate water and also that we can serve the growth of Perry County with adequate water,” he said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded federal funding for a total of three infrastructure projects in Perry, Knott and Pike County.

The federal funds come from southern and eastern Kentucky 531 program that Congressman Rogers established in the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 1996.

