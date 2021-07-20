Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California

ALDEN, N.Y. (AP) — New York prison officials handed over convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein for transport to California on Tuesday to face additional sexual assault charges.

The disgraced movie producer was released by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision at about 9:25 a.m., a department statement said, ending his lawyers’ protracted fight to have him remain in New York.

His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said Weinstein’s lawyers had still been trying to negotiate an extradition waiver but that the transfer was expected “at some point.”

“We will be fighting so that Harvey can receive his needed medical care and of course, so that he can be treated fairly,” Engelmayer said. “Due process, presumption of innocence and a fair trial are all still his right.”

Details of Weinstein’s travels were not immediately known.

A New York judge in June approved Weinstein’s extradition to California, denying his lawyers’ request to keep him at a state prison near Buffalo — where he is serving a 23-year sentence for a rape conviction last year — until the start of jury selection in the Los Angeles case.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Norman Effman, argued he should remain in Wende Correctional Facility’s hospital-like maximum-security setting while receiving treatment for maladies including a loss of eyesight.

Weinstein, 69, was charged in January 2020 with 11 sexual assault counts in California involving five women, stemming from alleged assaults in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013. The charges include rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by restraint and sexual penetration by use of force.

The California charges were announced shortly before Weinstein’s conviction in New York City on charges that he raped an aspiring actress in 2013 in a Manhattan hotel room and forcibly performed oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment.

He is appealing that conviction.

