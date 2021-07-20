U.S. National Guard aiding in vaccine clinic in Lee County

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Those attending Lee County Schools’ registration event on Tuesday were greeted with a no-cost vaccination clinic with some unlikely volunteers.

“Our local health department has teamed with the National Guard because they were low on staff,” Superintendent Sarah Wasson said. “And (the) National Guard was going to be in the community anyway working with vaccinations, so they’ve teamed together and we’ve got them supporting us.”

The Kentucky River District Health Department teaming up with Lee County Schools and U.S. National Guard personnel to distribute COVID-19 vaccines at no charge for the community.

“Whenever the opportunity came up for them to work with us here to vaccinate part of our population, we were glad to partner,” Kentucky River District Public Health Director Scott Lockard said.

School officials said that one of the goals was to inch toward a return to normalcy.

“I hope that people just know that this is something that’s going to help us get back to a normal world,” Wasson said. “I really think that the vaccine is our hope to get ready for a regular school year.”

With a new variant of COVID-19 and rising case counts nationwide however, that presents a new challenge.

“The Delta variant is a new strain of COVID-19 that seems to be much more contagious, the viral load is higher and so it’s much more easily transmitted among people,” Lockard said.

Eastern Kentucky has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, something Lockard said that they are trying to remedy.

“We really want to try to increase vaccination rates in our area,” Lockard said. “We do have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state and the country, so we want to try to boost that and get those numbers up.”

While the National Guard will no longer be assisting, no-charge vaccinations are available at Lee County High School beginning tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.