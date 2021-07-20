Advertisement

UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz suspended

Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
(WYMT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops announced on Tuesday that his Chief of Staff Dan Berezowitz has been suspended since his mid-summer arrest.

Berezowitz was arrested on June 27 and charged with fourth degree assault stemming from an altercation with his wife.

Stoops said the following at SEC Media Days on Tuesday:

“He’s out right now. He’s suspended. It’s a university investigation,” said Stoops. “You know how serious we take all of those allegations; our university is and we’re in the process of going through that investigation.”

