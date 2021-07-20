Advertisement

Tri-State prepares for President Biden’s arrival on Wednesday

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A CNN Town Hall meeting featuring President Joe Biden will be held at Mount St. Joseph University on Wednesday.

University officials confirmed the location, saying they are “humbled and honored” to host the event.

“The University has always been and will continue to be a diverse and inclusive place where people from different races, ethnicities, social backgrounds, beliefs, and religions can come together to discuss and share their unique perspectives. We look forward to introducing the Mount to a nationally televised prime time audience,” read a statement from Mt. Saint Joseph University.

Mount Saint Joseph University criticized for hosting President Biden town hall

On Monday, trucks equipped with satellite dishes could be seen parked at the university.

Biden will also visit an IBEW hall training facility, according to White House Director of Message Planning Meghan Hayes.

FOX19 NOW reached out to an IBEW facility in Cincinnati about the visit but they said “no comment.”

The president will land at CVG on Air Force 1 on Wednesday.

The exact route the president will take to get from CVG to the university has not been released although you can expect delays in Northern Kentucky, Downtown and on the west side.

Cincinnati police said to expect closures of “major roadways” for anyone traveling between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The town hall will focus on “issues facing the nation ranging from COVID-19 to the economy,” CNN reported last week.

Wednesday’s event will begin at 8 p.m. and is by invitation only.

Gov. Mike DeWine will not attend the town hall event, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Victim’s name released in deadly Bell County crash
Governor Beshear announces more than 1000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday
A plane had to make an emergency landing on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County Monday Night.
Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues
Video surveillance shows a man, later identified as Tannon Keathley, shooting toward a home in...
ATV driver who shot at a home arrested in Floyd County
Pikeville Police warn of possible phone scam to lure victims out of their home

Latest News

FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment