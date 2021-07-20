Temps start upward trend, back and forth rain chances in the coming days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re deep into summer and the forecast for the rest of this week will remind us of that fact.

Today and Tonight

The southern parts of our region got in a little bit of rain yesterday, but most of us, as expected, managed to stay dry. While chances could get a touch more widespread today, I’m not betting the farm on that. We will again see some patchy fog this morning, especially in areas that got in on some of those showers. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will again be the name of the game today. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s in most locations.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the drier days of the week, but notice I said drier, not dry. When you have this kind of hot and humid setup, I have learned in the last 14 years to never take at least a stray rain chance out of the forecast and that is what I’m keeping in for those two days. Look for sun and clouds and highs in the upper 80s both days. Keep the umbrella in the car. You may or may not need it.

Friday and beyond we go back to our daily heat of the day rain chances with pop-up showers and storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s all the way into early next week.

