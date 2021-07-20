Stray storms possible for much of the week as heat returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to start our days with a mix of sun and clouds out there, but afternoons will bring another chance for a stray storm.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A couple of showers and storms will remain possible once again in the far southern parts of the area going through this evening thanks to the proximity of our stationary front. Outside of that a mix of sun and clouds will take us through the evening. Storms die down as the sun goes down as we fall back to a low in the middle 60s.

More of the same for the day on Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds to start the morning with the chance for a few thunderstorms bubbling up in the heat of the afternoon. And we will start to see heat again with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Low will be near 70° on Wednesday night as showers and storms wane with the setting sun. We’ll stay partly cloudy overnight with the chance for some patchy dense fog.

The Second Half of the Work Week

A similar story continues into the second half of the week and right on into the weekend, with daily chances for scattered showers and storms thanks to a variety of disturbances moving through the area. No one day looks like a washout, but we could see some scattered showers and storms developing each day, especially into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain warm as well with middle and upper 80s being the rule around the area. And I can’t rule out some locations hitting that 90° mark.

