Small plane forced to land on Mountain Parkway due to engine issues

.
.
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 8 say that a small plane was forced to land on the Mountain Parkway due to engine issues.

The plane landed near the Quillen Chapel Road Exit. Troopers say the road was not shut down and crews were in the process of moving the plane, but could not provide additional details.

KSP was assisted on the scene by the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office, Wolfe County Volunteer Fire, and Wolfe County Dispatch.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

